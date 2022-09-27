Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Flight attendants for Southwest Airlines gathered outside of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Tuesday morning calling for a new union contract.

According to reports, the employees are members of TWU Local 556 and the union of Southwest Airlines flight attendants has more than 18,000 workers.

They are demanding better pay, safety on the job and improved quality of life through a new contract. Those protesting are currently off-duty but in uniform, held picket signs, and chanted for change alongside supporters.

The union’s collective bargaining agreement with the company became amendable almost four years ago, but according to the union, the airline has made “an overwhelming number of delays” in updating the agreement.

Some of their demands include pay for all time worked, control over personal schedules and access to food, and a safe place to rest when traveling on the job. The union also said a lack of hot food and sometimes hotel rooms leave workers undernourished and, allegedly, sleeping on the airport floor.

Additionally, the union is also calling on the airline to provide benefits like health insurance that continues coverage when someone is injured on the job, is battling cancer, or had a baby.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport

Mayor Brandon Scott Announces Date For Annual Fall Cleanup

Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [9-27-2022]

Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame

The post Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport appeared first on 92 Q.

Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport was originally published on 92q.com