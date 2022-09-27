Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

DC Police announced that the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Baltimore man installing solar panels in Northeast DC shot at officers before barricading himself Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Avery Miller was spotted in the 5300 block of Ames Street. He allegedly began firing shots at officers before hiding out in a residential building.

At this time, it is unclear if any officers sustained injuries. Miller is wanted in connection with the murder of Aryeh Wolf. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

On Aug. 10, officers responded to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. for a reported shooting, where they found Wolf suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Capt. Kevin Kentish of the Metropolitan Police Department said that detectives still have not identified a motive in the shooting.

The post Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself was originally published on 92q.com