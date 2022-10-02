New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Indianapolis-bred comedian and actor Mike Epps has set out on a mission to empower residents of his hometown through neighborhood rehabilitation projects, and his efforts will be captured in a new series coming to HGTV, WTHR 13 reported.

The show, “Buying Back the Block,” will follow Epps and his wife Kyra—who is an award-winning television producer—as they refurbish homes on the street where he grew up. Merging their passions for design and community impact, the couple will transform homes through renovation projects to create affordable housing for local families. For the Epps, the projects have personal relevance. One of the homes that will undergo renovation is a former residence of Epps’ grandmother. On the same block, they converted an abandoned firehouse into their home.

“Kyra and I are restoring two homes on the block; one was my grandmother’s house from the 1960s,” Mike shared in a statement. “Our kids will see us work firsthand, nail by nail, to rebuild these homes and our community. Our goal is to inspire legacy and family for generations to come.”

The three-part show—which is being created by GoodStory Entertainment—is slated to make its debut in summer 2023. Many Black celebrities are investing in the communities that shaped them into who they are today. In April, Queen Latifah broke ground on a community-driven, affordable housing real estate development project in her hometown of Newark.

Kyra added that “Buying Back the Block” is more than just a show. It’s about the power of community and generational impact.

“Our two little ones are growing up on the same block as Mike did in the ‘70s,” she shared. “Over the last two years, Mike and I realized that we needed to be close to our families more than ever. We decided to spend more time in Indianapolis so our children could understand the importance of family and their family history. I am excited to bring my design style to the neighborhood for future families to experience.”

SEE ALSO:

Sanaa Lathan To Make Her Directorial Debut With Ambitious Teen Rapper Film ‘On The Come Up’

Hip-Hop Legend Queen Latifah Breaks Ground On Community-Driven Real Estate Project In Newark

The post New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts appeared first on NewsOne.

New Series To Capture Comedian Mike Epps’ Neighborhood Revitalization Efforts was originally published on newsone.com