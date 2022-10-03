Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At 56, Janet Jackson continues to show why she’s a true fashion icon with her unique style. On Monday, the Grammy-award-winning singer turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Thom Browne’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway show.

Sporting a long grey double-breasted suit dress and a black tie, Janet made a grand entrance to the star-studded showcase. The “Together Again” hitmaker rocked a big updo that featured a long braid that trailed down to her midriff. The superstar paired the look with smokey eye shadow, a black purse, and big combat boots.

Before the show started, Ms. Jackson shared a quick video of her ensemble on Instagram. In the brief clip, the Indiana native stormed down the runway of the Thom Browne show with a group of models as they all served a few smoldering looks into the camera.

Fans flocked to the superstar’s comment section with all types of reactions to the iconic clip. “Who else walks into a fashion show like this? No one but the queen!!!!” wrote one social media user. While another person commented, “SLAAAAAAAAAAAAY taking it all the way back to 2001 I live!”

Last month, Janet was honored with the Icon of the Year award at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Show for her legendary contributions to music, visual art, and fashion. Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, Harlem’s Fashion Row honors emerging talent in the fashion world. It also provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers, according to Entertainment Tonight.

We love this look on Janet. She’s still out here transcending music and high fashion with her unique style and incredible talent. What do you think about her outfit? Sound off in the comments section.

Janet Jackson Storms The Runway At The Thom Browne Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com