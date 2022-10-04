Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a dismembered body was found on the side of a road Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 600 block of Old Westminster Road for reports of a missing person when they made the discovery. The body was located on Medford Road at New Windsor Pike

According to reports, the victim was stabbed numerous times and was dismembered. Due to the condition, detectives were unable to identify the body, however, police believe the deceased male is missing 58-year-old Maganbhai Pansuriya.

After executing a search warrant on the victim’s residence, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives took his son, Ravi Maganbhai Pansuriya, 29, into custody on suspicion of murder.

Pansuriya was transported to the Carroll County Detention Center where he has been charged with first and second-degree murder.

This is an open investigation, so anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore

READ MORE: Report: Suspect Wanted In DC Murder Of Baltimore Man Shoots At Police Before Barricading Himself

The post Report: Dismembered Body Found On Side Of A Road In Westminster appeared first on 92 Q.

Report: Dismembered Body Found On Side Of A Road In Westminster was originally published on 92q.com