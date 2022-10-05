Local NAACP Leader, Kent Carter, Killed While On Vacation in Turks and Caicos

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Arlington County NAACP announced today, Wednesday Oct 5, 2022 that their first vice president, Kent Carter, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, while vacationing in Turks and Caicos via a statement on Facebook, displaying their condolences as they “mourn the tragic and unexpected loss”.

It has been reported by the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police (RTCIPF) that Carter along with another person from a local business, died after “armed criminals” fired into a vehicle “The original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life,” Commissioner Trevor Botting said. “We know the violence was linked to drug supply and is fueled by revenge, turf wars and retribution.”

Botting said at a news conference (shown below) that the vehicle that Carter was in was on its way back from an excursion and that the victims fatally struck were innocent bystanders.

Police in Turks and Caicos are investigating the shooting and searching for the gunmen involved. The government of the Turks and Caicos Islands released a statement saying its government regrets the incident. You can read the full statement below:

“The Government of the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) regrets the unfortunate incident involving the death of a visitor to our islands on 2nd October 2022. The incident which occurred was accidental and not one in which the victim was targeted. While the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police force (RTCIPF) continues their investigations, we wish to reassure the public (citizens, resident and visitors alike) that the safety and security of all, is our top priority. The TCI has long established itself as a safe destination for visitors from around the world. Evidence of this can be seen in the countless awards the destination has won, most recently at the World Travel Awards. Our commitment to providing safety to residents and visitors is unwavering. The government will continue to work with local authorities including the RTCIPF and our partners in the international community to protect residents and visitors alike. The incident which occurred on the date mentioned above is one that is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people. On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim. As this matter is now an on-going police investigation, further statements will be referred to RTCIPF. The TCI remains a safe destination and the government is working assiduously for it to remain as such.”

