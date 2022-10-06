Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week during Paris Fashion Week, the beautiful Janet Jackson, was on Instagram Live at the Louis Vuitton after party with Snoh Aalegra and of course the comments were flooding with lot’s of love. Local blogger, Kimberly/Butta, added a comment saying “Love from the DMV” and was able to catch the eye of Janet’s assistant, who was doing his best to shoutout all the places people were commenting from.

As many of us in this area know, sometimes saying “The DMV” can confuse people, as universally it stands for “the Department of Motor Vehicles” but it also stands for “D.C., Maryland and Virginia” aka the metropolitan area. Welp, confusion definitely insured for Ms. Jackson in this moment but it was so cute! Watch the video below to see Janet’s reaction…

That’s The Way Love Goes: When Commenting “Love from the DMV” On Janet Jackson’s IG Live Causes Mad Confusion was originally published on mymajicdc.com