Who called Beyonce Arrogant?; Young Woman Shot By Male Friend After Pickup BBall Game; & Flying On Magic Mushrom Trip Gets Passenger Arrested.

Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample

Beyonce is out here facing allegations that she has used a similar sample from another song in one of her songs.

You might remember the song I’m Too Sexy”. A hit song for artist Right Said Fred’. In the song he says I’m too sexy for my shirt.

Well in Beyonce’s song Alien Superstar from her album renaissance, she says I’m too classy for this world.

The band is claiming that Beyonce never got permission from them to use their melody. They even described Queen Bey as arrogant in comments made to a British tabloid.

Bey’s team responded to the claims. They released a statement saying “The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging.”

“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album,” reads the statement given to Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, “Alien Superstar” doesn’t use any of the sound recordings from “I’m Too Sexy,” just the composition.

They even showed some proof with a tweet from the Band’s verified twitter account that said, “It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyoncé album.”

And sometimes that’s why it’s good to keep your receipts.

Some people will try you. But Bey said I’m not the one.