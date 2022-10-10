Who called Beyonce Arrogant?; Young Woman Shot By Male Friend After Pickup BBall Game; & Flying On Magic Mushrom Trip Gets Passenger Arrested.

CLOSE
Beyoncé denies claim she misused ‘I’m Too Sexy’ sample
Beyonce is out here facing allegations that she has used a similar sample from another song in one of her songs.
You might remember the song I’m Too Sexy”. A hit song for artist Right Said Fred’. In the song he says I’m too sexy for my shirt.
Well in Beyonce’s song Alien Superstar from her album renaissance, she says I’m too classy for this world.
The band is claiming that Beyonce never got permission from them to use their melody. They even described Queen Bey as arrogant in comments made to a British tabloid.
Bey’s team responded to the claims. They released a statement saying “The comments made by Right Said Fred stating that Beyoncé used ‘I’m Too Sexy’ in ‘Alien Superstar’ without permission are erroneous and incredibly disparaging.”
“Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album,” reads the statement given to Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, “Alien Superstar” doesn’t use any of the sound recordings from “I’m Too Sexy,” just the composition.
They even showed some proof with a tweet from the Band’s verified twitter account that said, “It’s nice to get a writing credit on the new ‘Beyoncé album.”
And sometimes that’s why it’s good to keep your receipts.
Some people will try you. But Bey said I’m not the one.
Source: CNN
Woman shot and killed after beating male friend in basketball
This story is heartbreaking and shocking.
A 21 year old young woman named Asia Womack was shot and killed by her male friend. This took place after she beat him in a pickup game of basketball.
According to CBS DFW, Asia was talking a lot of trash to her male friend during and after the game. Humiliated, he allegedly drove home and returned to the park where he reportedly shot her multiple times.
Asia’s Mother said, “This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s.” She’s eaten with the man,” “She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”
The suspect was later identified by police as 31-year-old Cameron Hogg and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
And after hearing a story like that you see the importance of mental health.
A tragic story.
Source: Rolling Out / People
Man allegedly on magic mushrooms arrested after assaulting crew members on United Airlines flight
You heard the saying, don’t drink and drive. Well, here is another for you, don’t eat magic mushrooms and fly.
That’s allegedly what this passenger did on a flight from Miami to Washington, D.C.
According to court documents the man was arrested after assaulting crew members during the United Airlines flight.
The affidavit states that approximately one hour into the flight, he allegedly started “wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities.”
He broke the bathroom door and opened it up while someone was using it. And chose to lay on the floor instead of taking his seat.
When asked by one attendant take his seat, he allegedly attacked her by grabbing and twisting her right breast.
Passengers, flight attendants and a law enforcement officer onboard had to restrain him and eventually handcuff him.
Authorities said during an interview with the FBI, he said that he took psilocybin, a psychedelic known as magic mushrooms, before boarding the flight.
He was arrested for assaults within maritime and territorial jurisdiction as well as interference with flight crew members.
Again don’t eat magic mushrooms and fly.
Source: NBC