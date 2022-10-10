Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B shows off her curvy body in a little black Balmain dress, and she looks hot!

Cardi B is not playing fair in her latest Instagram post. The “Hot Sh@t” rapper hopped on her social media account to serve curves for days in a $1,395 little black Balmain dress, and boy, does she look good! The monogram dress features spaghetti straps, and it stops right at mid-thigh. Cardi models the Balmain number in the video with her song as the soundtrack. The Grammy-award-winning rapper walks seductively in the dress, flips her long black tresses, and gives her followers a show. She then turns around and shows a back view of the dress. Afterward, she sits in a chair and flashes her claw-like, burgundy nails. The video then pans to Cardi riding in a luxury vehicle showing off different angles of the dress.

Cardi posted her latest video with a bold caption that added spice to her look. “BITCHES IS DEAD TO ME THEN, AND THEY DEAD TO ME STILL!!!” We aren’t sure if Cardi is referring to a person or her fashion, but if it’s indeed her fashion, she definitely laid us all out!

Cardi B’s Balmain ensemble debuted a day ahead of her birthday, October 11th. And if she looks this snatched on a regular day, we can’t wait to see how her birthday ensemble will look!

Cardi B Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A $1,395 Balmain Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com