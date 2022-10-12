Cardi B rang in her 30th birthday with a bang on Tuesday night. The star threw a star-studded burlesque-themed party at Los Angeles’ Poppy nightclub.
Cardi shows up to the party in style
Photos obtained by TMZ captured the Grammy-award-winner arriving at the club in style. The mother of two wore a red curve-fitting jeweled corset that featured a long feathered embroidered train as she walked hand in hand with her hubby, Offset. Cardi also wore a dramatic headdress along with the cinched ensemble.
Offset opted for a simple white suit and a red tie that perfectly complimented his wife’s stunning look. Before the party, the former Migos rapper took to Instagram with a sweet birthday tribute in honor of his wife’s big day.
A slew of celebs attended the Hip-Hop star’s 30th bash
Last week, Cardi gushed about her birthday plans on Twitter, telling fans that the event was “gonna be a very sexy show.”
“It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?” she added.
30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday, Cardi B!
Cardi B Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With A Burlesque-Themed Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com