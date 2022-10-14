Coco Austin Explains Why She Was Bathing Her 6-Year-Old Daughter In The Kitchen Sink

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Coco Austin is getting judged for her parenting skills yet again.

Social media was in a frenzy when Ice-T’s wife shared that she still bathes their 6-year-old daughter Chanel in the kitchen sink.

“Everything I do, people have got to say something about it,” Coco told Page Six on Oct. 11. “But now it’s kinda weird to other people. Like, really? If you are a mom you have bathed your child in the sink.”

Coco explained in the video that the “sink is easiest when you have to be fast” and the two were getting ready for a fashion show.

Coco was upset went she found out she went viral for giving Chanel a bath in the sink.

“People, you gotta know by now that I’m an unconventional mother. I do what works and is easier on me. Some may want to take some pointers rather than rag on me!” she tweeted.

Last year she also received judgment online when she revealed she still breastfed Chanel at 5 years old.

