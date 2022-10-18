Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to aging it can be a lot. We’re discussing things we hate about aging or the things we’re looking forward to. The aching back, being around young kids, popping gum, it’s a bunch of things that have come with age, that we’re discussing in What’s Trending.

SEE: Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

SEE: Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging Backwards

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: What Do You Hate About Aging? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com