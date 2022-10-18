Today, MGM and United Artists Releasing gave us our first look at the trailer for their upcoming boxing sequel, Creed III. The third installment of the series once again stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis “Donnie” Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s rival turned friend Apollo Creed. Following in the footsteps of “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone, Jordan is taking over the reigns and is making his directorial debut.

After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

You can watch the highly anticipated trailer below.

Creed III marks the first film of the Rocky series that won’t feature Sylvester Stallone but the cast remains very strong. Tessa Thompson returns as Bianca, Creed’s wife and famous singer. Other returning cast members include Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad. Newcomer Mila Davis-Kent is introduced as Donnie and Bianca’s deaf daughter Amara.

Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin wrote the script for the new sports drama, which is based on their story co-written by Ryan Coogler, who also produced the film. Irwin Winkler, p.g.a., Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Elizabeth Raposo, p.g.a., Jonathan Glickman and Sylvester Stallone also served as producers on the film. Having already made more than $377 million worldwide, the latest installment in the Creed series will hit theaters on March 3, 2023.

Michael B. Jordan & Jonathan Majors Face Off In The Epic Trailer For ‘Creed III’ was originally published on globalgrind.com