This week (October 18), Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Echo 3,” the highly anticipated 10-episode, action-packed thriller from Academy Award-winning creator Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) and starring Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman and Jessica Ann Collins. “Echo 3″ will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Set in South America with English and Spanish dialogue, “Echo 3” follows Amber Chesborough (Collins), a brilliant young scientist who is the emotional heart of a small American family. When Amber goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband, Prince (Huisman) – two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts – struggle to find her in a layered personal drama, set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war. You can watch the intense trailer below.

“Echo 3” also stars Martina Gusmán as “Violeta,” a prominent political columnist. The series features James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford. “Echo 3” is also based on the award-winning series “When Heroes Fly,” created by Omri Givon, and inspired by the eponymous novel by Amir Gutfreund.

“Echo 3” is produced by Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International. The series is showrun by Boal, who also serves as a director and executive producer alongside Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, and Karni Ziv. Pablo Trapero directed four episodes including the pilot and serves as an executive producer.

Let us know what you think about the trailer in the comments!

Apple TV+ Debuts Trailer For New Action Thriller Series “Echo 3” was originally published on globalgrind.com