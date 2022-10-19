Kerry Washington Looked Chic In Ralph Lauren At The ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Premiere

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington gave us a unique and fabulous look at the Los Angeles premier of her latest Netflix movie, The School for Good & Evil.

Kerry Washington never fails when it comes to style. The stunning actress gave off model vibes in a green Ralph Lauren top and skirt ensemble styled by Luxury Law. The top was a cropped, collared shirt that showed off her toned stomach. The iridescent skirt wrapped in the front and featured a train that fell to the side. Washington paired her look with bronze, ankle-strap heels.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress kept her accessories to a minimum with diamond drop earrings and diamond rings. To jazz up the look, Washington wore her hair in an edgy Chinese bob with short bangs. Her red lips added sass to her getup.

Washington posted a video of the look to her Instagram showing pre-glam pictures of herself, then revealing her final look. She captioned the video with, “Professor of the Princesses Madam Dovey is in the house @theschoolforgoodandevilmovie Premiere.” Her fans adored her look and left a slew of heart eye and fire emojis under her video.

The School for Good & Evil premiers today, October 19th, on Netflix. We will definitely be tuning in to watch our girl do what she does best!

