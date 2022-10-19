Keke Palmer’s style game is still top notch and the actress recently took to Instagram to give us glam in an all silver designer look that we absolutely love and need to know more!
For her look, the beautiful actress donned a knee length silver gown that fit the beauty like a glove. The Paco Rabanne designer look featured long fringes at the skirt and a scoop neckline at the top.
The “Nope” actress paired the adorable look with matching silver heels from Jimmy Choo and accessorized with silver jewelry from Tiffany and Co. As for her hair, the starlet wore her dark locs in a silk press style that was parted over to the side as she served face and body for the ‘Gram.
Keke Palmer Gives Us Glam In A Silver Ensemble On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com