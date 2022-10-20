Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jordyn Woods and Yung Miami were spotted wearing the curve-hugging Marine Sere catsuit this week, and both baddies brought their own individual flair to the waist-snatching ensemble.

On Tuesday, Woods, 25, took to Instagram to show a few photos from her crazy night out on the town. In one photo, the young model stared straight into the camera with her seductive eyes as she served face and body in the sheer jumpsuit. Woods wore her hair in light, fluffy curls and paired the look with a peachy lip and natural makeup.

The star, who just celebrated her new Shein clothing collaboration earlier this month, paired the fit with black booties and a green purse.

Yung Miami opted for a long, flowing ponytail to compliment her cinching catsuit. The City Girls rapper paired the look with an icy choker and golden heels. Miami tied things together with a chocolate lip, black eyeliner, and warm brown eye shadow.

In one photo, the 28-year-old showed off her bodacious backside as she flaunted the tight-fitting bodysuit for fans.

This catsuit was hitting in all the right places, and we love how it looks on Jordyn and Miami. Looking to get your hands on the Marine Sere Catsuit? According to the brand’s website, it will cost you around $527 bucks. We know it’s a little steep. But sometimes, we just got to empty our pockets in the name of fashion, right?

What do you think about Miami and Jordyn’s take on this catsuit? Who wore it better, in your opinion? Tell us in the comment section.

Jordyn Woods And Yung Miami Rock The Curve-Hugging Marine Sere Catsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com