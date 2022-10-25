Baltimore City School Student Arrested After 9mm Handgun Was Recovered

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Forest Park High School student was arrested Tuesday after a loaded gun was recovered.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, a 9mm handgun was recovered. It is unclear how the weapon was located.

This story is developing and will be updated.

