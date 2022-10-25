Topgolf Baltimore Set To Open This Friday

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The time has finally come! Topgolf in Downtown Baltimore is set to open its doors this Friday, Oct. 28.

The venue located along Stockholm and Warner Street has three levels and will employ more than 500 associates once it’s open in 2022.

Additionally, it will feature 90 outdoor hitting bays, a full-service restaurant and bar, and an event space for corporate and social events.

The Baltimore site is 65,000 square feet and is the third location in Maryland. It will be the first to have a skylight central atrium and like other locations, it will also feature year-round programming for all ages.

For more information, click here!

