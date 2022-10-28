It Only Took A Few Hours For The Elon Musk Purchase To Make Twitter Racist Again

So, Elon Musk has finally successfully purchased Twitter, and within hours of the buy, the platform reverted back to a Bigots ‘R’ Us safe space where white nationalists can digitally shout racial slurs in peace—albeit, mostly behind anonymous Twitter accounts.

From the Washington Post:

“Elon now controls twitter. Unleash the racial slurs. K—S AND N—–S,” said one account, using slurs for Jews and Black people. “I can freely express how much I hate n—–s … now, thank you elon,” another said.

In a tweeted letter Thursday, Musk had sought to soothe advertisers worried over the moderation changes by saying he did not want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape.”

But the first hours of his purchase have shown how difficult that promise could be. One account, created this month, included a Nazi swastika as its profile picture and retweeted quotes from Musk alongside antisemitic memes. Another tweet, showing a video montage glorifying Nazi Germany with the comment, “I hear that there have been some changes around here,” was liked more than 400 times.

Racial slurs were posted rampantly overnight. One single-word tweet, showing a single racial slur in all capital letters, was retweeted more than 500 times and liked more than 4,000 times. It was tweeted at 9 p.m. Thursday night and remained online nearly 12 hours later.

It should surprise absolutely no one that Musk’s acquisition was immediately followed by the advent of Apartheid Twitter.

We also should probably prepare ourselves for a fresh wave of QMoron conspiracy theorists posting hot misinformation takes about weaponized COVID and Donald Trump being a victim of 2020 election cat burglary.

Speaking of which—dammit, does this mean Trump is coming back to Twitter?

It was so nice to have an extended break from Trump’s constant whitey-whining, racist dog-whistling and lie-spreading on Twitter. I was fine with his Orange Julius bringing all the Proud Boys to the yard on his own platform, Truth Social. The only upside to all of these right-wing social media alternatives was that white nationalist had their own ban-free social circle-jerk where they can gather outside of the parts of the public eye where basic human decency resides. I’m just saying, please stay TF over there.

Meanwhile, the artist formerly known as Kanye West may or may not have regained access to Twitter after the Musk purchase.

HuffPost reported that Ye “regained control of his Twitter account Friday after it was suspended following antisemitic remarks he made on several social media accounts.” But later, the publication posted the following correction:

A previous version of this story said that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, regained control of his Twitter account Friday after it was suspended following antisemitic remarks he made on several social media accounts.