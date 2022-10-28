Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is all grown up now and we can’t get enough of her effortless style. The Black-ish star recently attended an event where she got all glammed up and she looked absolutely stunning and her stylist shared the full glam process on Instagram to give fans a behind the scenes look at how the actress stays beautiful.

Taking to the platform, make up artist Diana Shin shared a time lapse video of the 18 year old actress as she got all glammed up for her night out. The beauty stayed off with a fresh face and began to work her magic, adding a soft glam look to the natural beauty. She also styled Marsai’s hair, giving her light brown locs a slicked and straight style with a middle part to frame both sides of her face.

Shin took to Instagram to share the behind the scenes video which concluded with an all glammed up Marsai who looked stunning in a colorful dress with a face that was beat to perfection.

“GRWM @marsaimartin #makeup”the caption read, check it out below.

The stylist also shared another photo of the finished look – a picture of Marsai looking as gorgeous as ever. Check it out below.

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot more of Marsai killing the fashion game in the near future!

RELATED CONTENT:

Marsai Martin Shares A Behind The Scenes Look At Her Effortless Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com