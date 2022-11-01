Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot And Killed In Houston Over Dice Game

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Takeoff from the famed rap group Migos was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Tuesday morning after reports of a dice game gone wrong.

According to the Houston Police Department, three people were shot, one fatally, at a downtown Houston bowling alley during a private party to celebrate the holiday. There were 40 to 50 people who attended the event

Police said they wouldn’t release the identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

A video of the alleged shooting hit Twitter early Tuesday morning, which put fans into a frenzy trying to confirm if the person they saw in the video lying dead on the ground was Takeoff.

The video, which is flipped on its side, shows people standing around a man whom Twitter identified as Takeoff shot dead on the floor. At the fifteen-second mark, another man who Twitter identified as Quavo can be heard grieving over the man who was shot.

(Click here to watch the video, but viewer discretion is advised. This video is very graphic.)

Folks who attended the party began to share their experiences from the night, reassuring Twitter that Takeoff had been shot and killed.

His death was finally confirmed by TMZ early Tuesday morning.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In 2008 Ball’s uncle Quavo and first cousin Offset started the rap group Migos. The group would go on to be one of the biggest hip-hop groups of all time. Takeoff was known as the laid-back member of the group who rarely got involved in drama. He rarely posted about his personal life on social and was a pretty private person. His chill persona made him the favorite Migos for many fans.

Sadly, his solo music career was just beginning. Takeoff released his first studio album The Last Rocket Nov 2. 2018. The EP, Culture III (Takeoff’s Way) was released on June 12, 2021.

Please keep the friends and family of Kirshnik Khari Ball a.k.a Takeoff in your prayers. We will be updating this post as this story continues to develop.

Rest In Peace king. The Hip-Hop community will now have to mourn and grieve for another rapper taken from us way too early. Takeoff was a true treasure to the culture.

