Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach

Earlier this year, Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival took over the streets of Washington D.C. This week (November 2), the Grammy-award winning producer announced that the festival would be returning to his hometown of Virgina Beach, Virginia in 2023.

The first ever Something in the Water was held in Virginia Beach back in 2019. The pandemic put the festival on pause for two years. Due to a feud between Pharrell and Virginia Beach officials, when the festival returned this year, it was held in the nation’s capitol.

It seems that all of the previous issues are behind both groups since the festival will be retuning to its origins on April 28-30, 2023. It should be noted that these dates coincide with the coastal city’s College Beach Weekend. Last year’s festival which included a very rare Clipse reunion and sets by Justin Timberlake, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Pharrell & Phriends and many more, coincided and revolved around the Juneteenth weekend.

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 — among the people — has never wavered. If anything, it has only intensified,” Williams said in a statement.

“College Beach Weekend continues every year, and the city of Virginia Beach leaders have been eager to reconcile and move forward. The environment is finally optimized for return, and the announcement will delight everyone — from HBCU students across the eastern USA to the hundreds of small businesses who will play a role in the festival to the cities within the region and neighborhoods that will serve as hosts. I need to come back home. There is a pervasive feeling by almost everyone that the festival belongs in Virginia Beach, and the time is right to bring it back.”

The mayor of Virgina Beach of Robert M. Dyer stated, “It is exciting to be so close to the return of Something in the Water in Virginia Beach. We sincerely appreciate Mr. Williams and his willingness to bring this marquee event back home!”

Although the lineup for the festival hasn’t been announced yet, Virginia residents-only presale tickets will be available November 5. Check the festival’s website for more details.

Pharrell Williams Announces Something in the Water Festival Will Return To Virginia Beach was originally published on globalgrind.com