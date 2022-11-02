Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jodie Turner Smith was spotted on the scene for The Independent red carpet premiere and looked stunning in the process!

Once again styled by popular celebrity stylists, Wayman and Micah, the talented actress looked regal as she rocked the elegant designer gown to perfection. The two piece, fashionable ensemble featured sparkly detailing throughout and a white mock neckline at the chest. To add to the look, the skirt also featured a long, flowing train at the skirt. She paired the look with dainty jewelry, rocking glistening earrings and bracelets on each wrist. As for her hair, she wore her signature, short hair in a green style and was sure to serve face and body as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet at the event.

The Queen and Slim star’s look was featured on her stylists’, Wayman and Micah’s, Instagram page and garnered hundreds of likes and comments with fashion fans in a frenzy as they showed their stamps of approval and praised the stunning look.

@bulgari “@jodiesmith The Independent Premiere wearing @ashistudio @renecaovilla” the caption read. Check out the beauty shining in the designer look below.

Jodie Turner Smith Gives Us Style Goals In An Ashi Studio Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com