Oakland-Based Exhibition Celebrates Revered Revolutionary Activist Angela Davis

The city of Oakland is synonymous with the Black Panther Party; it was in the West Coast metropolis where resilient young Black activists mobilized to spark a global movement of empowerment in the face of oppression. Amongst those on the front lines fighting for social change was revered activist, scholar, and author Angela Davis who is being celebrated for her transformational contributions by the Oakland Museum of California through an exhibition.

The project, titled Angela Davis—Seize the Time, provides a lens into Davis’ revolutionary quest for change. It uses her journey to explore the intersections of race, gender, politics, economics, and mass incarceration and shines a light on how she influenced generations of activists. Seize the Time also delves into her incarceration and the “Free Angela Davis” movement that followed.

The exhibition uses an assemblage of artwork, sketches, literature, stickers, buttons, postcards, and letters from the “Free Angela and All Political Prisoners” campaign, Davis’ writings, and other multi-media elements to capture her story. Among the pieces included are Faith Ringgold’s Women Free Angela and United States of Attica, as well as photographs of Davis during her time as a UCLA professor. The exhibition was cultivated by the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University. It’s curated by Donna Gustafson, and Gerry Beegan of Rutgers University, and Lisa Silberstein and Peggy Monahan of OMCA.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zimmerli at Rutgers University to highlight a world-renowned historical figure with deep connections to our city,” Lori Fogarty, who serves as OMCA’s Director and CEO, shared in a statement. “As with our recent exhibitions All Power to the People: Black Panthers at 50 and Hella Feminist, Seize the Time connects our community with timely topics of both national and international significance with local and regional ties; in this case, we’re exploring the life of Angela Davis, a local icon with a global impact. We hope that visitors can dive deeper into the empowering legacy of Davis, and feel inspired to create change.”

Seize the Time is on view now through June 11, 2023.

News about the exhibition comes three years after Davis was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

