Quinta Brunson Shines In A Blue Gown At LACMA Gala

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a blue Rani Zakhem Couture ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by Bryon Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the princess dress to the LACMA Gala and looked like royalty in the strapless dress that featured a long trail. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and sheer black gloves. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style that was parted over to one side and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “LACMA art + film gala

Dress: @ranizakhem

Jewelry: @jaredlehrjewelry

Hair: @alexander_armand

Mua: @reneeloizmakeup

Styling: @bryonjavar”

Check it out below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this adorable look on the actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it for the gala?

