VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition Set To Return Later This Month

This week (November 7), VH1 announced its wildly popular hip-hop docuseries, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, is set to return for season three on Monday, November 28th 8PM ET/PT. Building from last season’s success, VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition brings back the original family of Love & Hip Hop, along with many fan favorites from all four cities, and takes the series international for the very first time with the cast heading to Jamaica.

This season cast members get a fresh perspective of what it means to be “family” and continue the tradition of celebrating Black Excellence during an action-packed, fun and revealing two week-long gathering full of friendship, foe-ship, secrets, flings and forgiveness. The star-studded cast features favorites from Atlanta, New York, Hollywood and Miami, including Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Jim Jones, Karen “KK” King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree, Scrapp Deleon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Tokyo Vanity and Trick Daddy.

You can check out the teaser trailer for season three here.

VH1’s Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is executive produced by Lashan Browning, Donna Edge-Rachell, Paris Bauldwin, Daniel Wiener, Mimi Adams, Rich Allen, Michael Carrozza, Gavin Jones, and Alissa Horowitz. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins and Jubba Seyyid are executive producers for VH1.

