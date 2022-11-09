Baltimore Voters Approve Term Limits For City Officials

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore voters have approved the “Question K” ballot question which will establish term limits for city officials.

The mayor, the comptroller, the city council president, and city council members will now be limited to two terms over a 12-year period.

All candidates will start with a clean slate in 2024, meaning most wouldn’t be affected until 2032. In addition, term-limited candidates are also able to seek another role in city government.

The ballot measure had come under heavy criticism from Democratic officials, saying it will limit voter choice and devalue expertise.

Additionally, Baltimore voters also voted in favor of “Question H” which will revert the Baltimore Police Department to local control which is currently overseen by the state government.

Ivan Bates will also take office as Baltimore City State’s Attorney.

