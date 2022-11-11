StockX No Longer Guarantees “Verified Authentic” Sneakers?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For most of 2022 StockX has been struggling to maintain its credibility amongst sneakerheads and footwear enthusiasts as its reputation has taken hits left and right. But the aftermarket resale destination’s latest move could mean the jig is fully up, as far as trustworthiness when it comes to kicks is concerned.

On Thursday (Nov. 10) StockX took the step of removing any notion that sneakers moved on their website will be 100% authentic and many heads in the sneaker community took notice immediately. According to Nice Kicks, StockX suddenly dropped its claim that sneakers on their site with be authenticated and will instead simply state that sneakers will be in “New” condition, not authentic.

People caught wind of the move after looking up pairs of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” and noticed it wouldn’t be “Verified Authentic” but would be in “New” Condition. If you get a pair it’ll just be that, a pair that may or may not be official. Not exactly comforting news for sneakerheads especially with the holiday season upon us.

The changes have also carried over to StockX’s page that describes how their process works, with StockX stating that “We verify” and “When your item is verified, it is shipped to you” — rather than claiming authentication. However, the verification process for buyers page still claims that StockX has an authentication center. The page also states that “the exact nature of the verification process varies by item,” which slyly tip-toes around the marketplace’s previous authentication promise.

Christ on crutches! We’re not sure if this has to do with the recent layoffs StockX has made, but this is basically “Buyer Beware” eBay back in the day. Yeah, you’ll get some sneakers, but they can’t guarantee they’ll be official tissue.

Still, this could be a legal maneuver on StockX’s part as they look for ways to curb a recent lawsuit from Nike that was filed earlier this year.

While this might seem like a minor adjustment, these small changes could offer big benefits to StockX as the Nike litigation alleges they can’t prove authenticity. By changing their claims from “Authentic” to “Verified,” StockX’s legal team may be able to create a semantic loophole that creates a gray area for StockX to not be liable for their inaccurate authentication process.

What do y’all think of StockX no longer guaranteeing authenticity? Will you still be taking a chance and copping from their site? Let us know in the comments section below.

