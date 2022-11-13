HomeCelebrity News

Reginae Carter Looks Like Royalty In A Purple Area Gown

Reginae Carter posed on Instagram donning a gorgeous purple gown.

Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reginae Carter gave us style goals over the weekend when she was spotted out on the Soul Train Awards red carpet rocking a sparkly purple look that we absolutely love!

Taking to Instagram, the actress and style queen shared a photo set from her red carpet appearance of herself strutting her stuff in the purple designer look from Area that was everything. She paired the gown with a purple fur which she wore around her solders and rocked silver strappy open toe heels. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a side part style with loose curls. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles.
💜 #soultrainawards2022″ she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below. 

 

 

Many of Reginae’s followers were loving this look and flooded her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “Baddie,” wrote one of her followers while another commented and said, “💜ain’t nobody stepping to her💜” while another wrote, “NOBODY IS TOUCHING HER BRO!!!!😍😍😍😍 she is THE ONE never the TWO ‼‼‼‼

We are definitely adding this look to our style vision board! What do you think about Reginae’s fashionable ensemble for the annual awards show? Did she nail it?

