Ms. Lauryn Hill Will Grace The Stage On The 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage ®!

“I am so excited that Ms. Lauryn Hill is performing on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2023. She is one of the best of all time. Cruisers coming to Party with a Purpose® and help raise money for HBCU
scholarships won’t be disappointed with what will be an amazing show!” says Tom Joyner.
The cruise is over 80% sold out and the remaining cabins are going fast!
Go to http://www.FantasticVoyage2023.com or call (214) 495-1963 to book your cabin now!
The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2023 is sailing on the Adventure of the Seas May 20, 2023 – May 27, 2023
Cozumel, Mexico | Georgetown, Grand Cayman | Falmouth, Jamaica
