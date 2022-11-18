Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B finally got that face tattoo she wanted! This week, on Instagram, the Bronx-bred femcee gave fans a peek at her face tattoo in honor of her 1-year-old son Wave. The 29-year-old star got the young tot’s name written smack dab in the middle of her right jawline in light red ink.

She got the tattoo in September, according to reports

According to XXL, the adorable tattoo isn’t new. Cardi went under the needle back in September. At the time, the Hip-Hop titan took to IG live, where she explained the significance of the small face tat.

“I tatted my son’s name because I love him,” Cardi told her viewers as she pulled her hair to the side and revealed the cursive tattoo. “And I tatted my daughter’s name,” she continued as she showed the fresh ink on her bicep. The star got her 4-year-old daughter Kulture’s name tatted in Black in a similar font.

While much of the Bardi Gang celebrated the tattoo, some fans couldn’t understand why Cardi got the design on her jawline.

“I know family is important, but I could never tat my face,” wrote one Instagram user. While another person commented,” What’s the point of doing that when you’re going to tuck that part of your face away in a year anyway?” insinuating that Cardi may be going under the knife to get cosmetic face surgery soon.

Cardi B has wanted a face tattoo for awhile

The Grammy-award-winning rapper first brought up her desire to get a face tat in January, telling fans at the time that she was “1% close to tatting ” her son’s name.

“I want it on my jawline,” she added in a follow-up post.

Cool to see that she actually went through with it! At the end of the day, it’s her face and her body. She can do as she pleases. Cardi isn’t the only famous female celeb that has gotten a face tattoo. Kehlani, Amber Rose, and Summer Walker are a few more stars who have gone under the needle to get their beautiful mugs tatted.

What do you think about face tattoos? Would you get one? Tell us in the comments section.

Cardi B Reveals Her Face Tattoo In Honor Of Her Son Wave was originally published on hellobeautiful.com