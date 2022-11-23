Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland was spotted making an appearance on The Today Show this week donning a beautiful white look that left us with fashion envy and made us swoon!

For her look, the 40-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous all white look to perfection. Styled by Kolin Carter, the two piece suit featured an oversized white embroidered button down blazer with matching bell bottom slacks that fit her like a glove. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry to let the monochromatic look speak for itself. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in loose curls as she was all smiles as she modeled the look to perfection.The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process. Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning, all white look look! Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s slay? Did she nail it once again? Don’t miss… Pregnant And Gettin’ It: Kelly Rowland Is Now The Global Face Of JustFab Kelly Rowland Shines In New Visuals For Her Latest Single, “Flowers”

Kelly Rowland Shines In An All White Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com