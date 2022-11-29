Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [11-29-2022]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

New Vintage by Sam

Business Description: “New Vintage By Sam is a luxury adornment brand providing timeless treasures for your temple and space!”

Business Website: https://www.newvintagebysam.com/

Real Rental Reviews LLC

Business Description: “The app that lets you leave reviews and ratings for your apartment complex or rental property.”

Business Website: https://mobile.realrentalreview.com/

Elevating Her LLC

Business Description: “Elevating Her LLC empowers and creates a safe space for women dealing with life’s transition through strength based, yoga and meditation.”

Business Website: https://www.elevatingher.org/

