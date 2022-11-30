Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The final six HBCU bands for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB) have officially been chosen. Fans casted their votes to solidify next year’s HBOB lineup. Check out which six HBCU bands were chosen inside.

Next year marks the 18th annual HBOB. This event has become the nation’s premier showcase for HBCU marching bands and dance teams. It’s also one of the largest celebrations of Black culture and musical excellence.

Each band chosen will be granted an all-expense paid trip to the Invitational Showcase and a $20k donation from Honda to support their music programs and variety of HBCU talent.

The HBOB will take place Feb. 18, 2023 at Alabama State University. The chosen six bands that will represent their schools are:

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets

Langston University Marching Pride

Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Machine

Savannah State University Powerhouse of the South

Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul

Virginia State University Trojan Explosion

HBOB fans cast more than 106,000 online votes nationwide. Now, these HBCU bands, dance teams, band directors and HBCU students anticipate the return of the live HBOB Invitational Showcase.

Historically, this event brings out a stadium full of music lovers and HBCU band enthusiasts, who are repping for their alma mater and the culture. It is an experience like no other where fans can show their school pride and enjoy performances which embrace pop culture, music and the classics.

HBOB fans can purchase tickets for the 18th annual HBOB here.

Check out the official 2023 HBOB lineup announcement below:

Check Out The 6 Bands Chosen For The 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands was originally published on globalgrind.com