The First Black Party Leader Elected To Congress; A $27 Billion Uvalde Class Action Lawsuit Filled; & Bird Flu In Maryland

Election season ongoing.

We have new people taking office. There are people who were re-elected and maintained their role. In some states we’ve had historic wins like in Maryland and Los Angeles. Both states have seen African Americans win certain seats for the first time.

Add Congress to that list.

For the first time in its history they will have a African American Party Leader.

The House Democrats have unanimously elected Hakeem Jeffries as the Democratic’s Party Leader beginning in January 2023.

The win is a significant one.

It highlights an important transition to younger leadership for the party.

Jeffries is only 52 years old.

The last three House Democratic leadership jobs have been held by people much older.

Pelosi, 82, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, 83, and Majority Whip James Clyburn, 82.

Congratulations to Hakeem