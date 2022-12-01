Willow Smith Serves Goth Glam At The ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Smith family came dressed to impress for the premiere of “Emancipation” on Wednesday in Los Angeles. It marked the first appearance for Will Smith, who has been somewhat out of the public eye since his infamous Oscar slap.

Wearing a satin maroon suit, and an off-white colored shirt, the 57-year-old actor stopped to pose along the red carpet for photographers. Smith completed his dapper look with black dress shoes. At one point, the Philadelphia native struck a pose for the paps alongside his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Red Table Talk host shined in a stunning Stephane Rolland gown. The white ensemble featured a long elegant train that trailed behind her as she walked down the red carpet. Jada, 51, paired the look with silver heels and shiny accessories.

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith were also in attendance. 22-year-old Willow turned heads in a goth-inspired Stella McCartney suit vest and pants. The young singer showed off her figure through the pants’ intricate side cutouts. Jaden stepped things up a notch with an oversized suit courtesy of Kiko Kostadinov. The bustling actor and entrepreneur wore his free-form locs loud and proud with the bold ensemble.

One photo from the red carpet premiere captured Will’s eldest son Trey, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, styling and profiling alongside the entire family. The dapper 30-year-old wore a dark maroon oversized suit jacket paired with a pink shirt and casual black slacks.

The Smith’s weren’t playing around on the red carpet!

“Emancipation” will officially release worldwide on Dec. 9. In the Apple Original Film, Will Smith stars as the fearless runaway slave Peter, who flees a plantation in Louisiana after a brutal beating. The film follows Peter as he tries to outwit cold-blooded slave hunters on his journey to freedom.

“When I took this film, I envisioned the potential service it could be to modern social conversation,” Smith told the Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview. “I thought it would be a necessary reminder of some of the roads we had gone down as a country in the past to potentially avert any of those similar paths”.

The star added:

“To have a movie like this in this time for me, and even this time in my life, is poetic perfection.”

DON’T MISS…

Will Smith Gives 50+ And Fabulous On The Cover Of GQ Magazine’s November Issue

5 Times Jada Pinkett-Smith Was #StyleGoals

Willow Smith Serves Goth Glam At The ‘Emancipation’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com