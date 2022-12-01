Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy once again when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her handsome hubby donning a form-fitting brown New Bottega look that was everything!
“Christian, I don’t even know where to start,” she captioned the post. “Your integrity, your values, your sense of humour, your tremendous genius, your light, your dance moves. Such a titan in the industry, you deserve this and so much more. An inspiration to us all
Congratulations on your lifetime achievement award , it was an honour to be by your side @louboutinworld”
We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?
Don’t miss…
Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine
Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com