Lori Harvey is living her best life and showing off her Tiffany & Co. partnership while doing it and of course, she’s doing it in style.

For her latest fashionable look, the starlet took her style game to the next level when she made an appearance at a Tiffany & Co. event donning an all black look. For her appearance, the social media influencer wore the black look to perfection which featured a strapless necklace and sheer midriff. She paired with silver heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair, she wore her shoulder length locs in a curled style and served face and body for her fashionable slay.

@tiffanyandco “Tiffany Blue #TiffanyPartner” she appropriately captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Miss Harvey just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks because her style is simply top notch, wouldn’t you agree?

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest look? Are we loving her style? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Tiffany & Co. Partnership On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com