HomeNews & Gossip

Bill Cosby Is Getting Sued Again By 5 More Women

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

5 women sue Bill Cosby, NBC over alleged sexual abuse

This is not a re-run of a tv show episode. But that’s what Bill Cosby must feel like after new allegations have surfaced.
Five women have dome forward and filed a lawsuit for acts of sexual abuse. Including an alleged incident in his “The Cosby Show” dressing room — which happened as they attempted to break into show business several decades ago.

According to the women, Cosby allegedly posed as a mentor but instead drugged them, groped them, raped them and sexually abused them as far back as 1969.
Three other entities were names, NBC Universal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and the Carsey-Werner Company. They are getting sued for failure to intervene and protect the women.
Bill will be fighting similar charges to those he faced back in 2018. Back then he was found guilty of of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and was sentenced to 10 years.
We will see what happens with this case.
Bill Cosby is currently 85 years old.
Source: NY Post

Close