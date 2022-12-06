Bill Cosby Is Getting Sued Again By 5 More Women

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

5 women sue Bill Cosby, NBC over alleged sexual abuse

Five women have dome forward and filed a lawsuit for acts of sexual abuse. Including an alleged incident in his “The Cosby Show” dressing room — which happened as they attempted to break into show business several decades ago.

According to the women, Cosby allegedly posed as a mentor but instead drugged them, groped them, raped them and sexually abused them as far back as 1969.

Three other entities were names, NBC Universal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios, and the Carsey-Werner Company. They are getting sued for failure to intervene and protect the women.

Bill will be fighting similar charges to those he faced back in 2018. Back then he was found guilty of of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and was sentenced to 10 years.

We will see what happens with this case.

Bill Cosby is currently 85 years old.