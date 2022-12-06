Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s so much to know about Georgia run-off elections with Raphael Warnock and Hershel Warnock. Maria More also gives an update on COVID-19 vaccines for kids and babies. Today is the day to vote in this super-important election. Also in sports news, Kyrie Irving loses his Nike deal.

Get all these stories and more in the Front Page News below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What You Need To Know About Georgia’s Run Off Election + Kyrie Irving Loses Nike Deal [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com