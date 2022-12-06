Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.

Should people be celebrating Sanders or should we be mad?

Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com