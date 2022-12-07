Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is still one of our favorite fashion queens and earlier today, the actress took to Instagram to show off her effortless style in a carousel that showed off her many LEWKS.

Taking to the platform, the actress shared a photo dump of herself in various looks with each one fitting her like a glove. In one look, she rocked a white top and a red lace skirt with a high slit. In another look, she wore an oversized black dress with bright colored pumps. And finally, for her following few looks, she donned a variety of suits including green, black and white, each one fitting her perfectly.

Check out the fashionable carousel below.

Now that Tracee has turned 50, she’s feeling more confident than ever and shared her feelings about the big day a few months ago. “I’m very excited about it [turning 50],” the actress said. “I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have.” And while she’s very excited about the milestone day, she’s not afraid to tell fans that getting older isn’t always easy. “There are certain things that are really strange,” she said. “I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside.”

She continued, “I feel like I am wiser; I’m more comfortable in my skin. If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life’s terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there’s no way.”

She concluded with, “I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things.”

We love to see it.

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows Off Her Versatile Style In Latest IG Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com