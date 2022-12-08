Tyler, The Creator Tells Fans To “Study” Missy Elliott’s Catalog

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Two-time Grammy Award winner Tyler, The Creator has long been a music aficionado. He recently chimed in on a thread on Twitter where he encouraged the young fans among his 9.7 million followers to study the music of Missy Elliott.

Missy Elliott, herself a four-time Grammy winner, recently shared some insight into the processes behind her critically-acclaimed catalog. She wrote on Twitter, “My 1st album was stressfree because I didn’t have any expectations. My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album so me & @Timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come.”

A day after the tweet, Tyler, the Creator jumped into the dialogue saying, “to my younger fans, go study all her albums. pass that dutch beat still blows my mind. go watch the hot boyz video. see how she approached lick shots and gossip folks with her voice. capitol M!”

Missy replied, saying, “Oh my @tylerthecreator This means so much coming from someone I view as a CREATOR himself! I am so humbly Grateful I love you”

A fan added, “Saurrrrr are we getting a collab? That’s what this sounds like to me idk”

To which Missy replied, “Yes it’s a must we collab,” the tweet featured praise hands and flame emojis.

In a series of follow up tweets, she talked about her sophomore album, Da Real World, which featured singles like “All In My Grill,” featuring Big Boi and “Hot Boyz.”

“Now this was my 2nd album ‘Da Real World’ this was the hardest album to complete because of the success of the 1st album I was so hard on myself & for a while This was my least favorite until years later I realized the MASTERPIECE @Timbaland & I had created.”

Missy also dropped knowledge about the rest of her catalog, sharing that with each release, she and Timbaland took risks “sonically.”

Fans, including many in the music industry, chimed in with GOAT emoji and other messages celebrating Missy’s lengthy and dynamic career and offering their own ideas for collaborations and rereleases.

The legendary artist and producer has not released an album since 2005. But, we can hope.

