Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The White House announced on Thursday that it is opening another round of shipping free COVID-19 tests to those who request them.

The tests will be shipped beginning Dec. 19.

Americans can begin requesting the tests today at COVID.GOV.

The government had previously released several tranches of tests, but the officials said funding ran out for those.

Though Congress has not authorized new funds for COVID tests, the administration said it would use limited existing funds to pay for the latest batch.

Additionally, tests will also be available at 6,500 Department of Housing and Urban Development-assisted rental housing properties for seniors and will be provided to up to 500 food banks across the nation.

Americans can begin requesting the tests today. Click here for more details.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Americans Can Request Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Tests appeared first on 92 Q.

Americans Can Request Another Round Of Free COVID-19 Tests was originally published on 92q.com