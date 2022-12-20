Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Kandi Burruss has the internet in shambles over her spot-on impression of social media personality Rolling Ray and rising rap star Bobby Lytes.

On Monday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram with a gut-busting spoof of the trailer for the duo’s Zeus show Bobby I Love You, Purrr: Bobby Lytes & Rolling Ray.

Donning Ray’s signature curly hair and Lytes’ chiseled bone structure, Burrus pulled off a flawless impression of the sassy internet stars. The Old Lady Gang CEO even managed to mimic the former foes’ attire from the hilarious promo.

On social media, fans couldn’t get enough of the reality TV actress’s funny impersonation.

“She did that!” wrote one user on Instagram. “This world NEEDS humor and good vibes. REAL BAD BIG UPS KANDI GYAL.” While another user commented on her Rolling Ray impression: “Kandi ate. She even got the lisp right.”

A few inquiring minds questioned whether Ray, in particular, was offended by the viral video, but Kandi reassured fans that she spoke with the star personally before filming the hilarious sketch.

“I love them!” Kandi wrote in the caption section of her Instagram video. “I reached out to #RollingRay to get his approval to ask if I should do this #KandiSpoof & he said ‘Purrrr.. as you should!’ Consider it done!”

Kandi Burruss has impersonated Coach Stormy & Herschel Walker, too!

This isn’t the first time Kandi has pulled out her incredible acting skills. Earlier this year, the star reenacted Coach Stormy’s viral low-vibration plate moment. She also sent fans rolling with an epic impersonation of controversial Georgia rep. Herschel Walker. Check out both of the spoofs below. Who do you want to see Kandi impersonate next?

Kandi Burruss Has The Internet In Stitches Over Her Rolling Ray and Bobby Lytes Impression was originally published on hellobeautiful.com