Mutulu Shakur Free From Prison After 37 Years

Mutulu Shakur, who served 37 years for his role in a Brinks truck robbery that left three dead, was freed from prison last weekend due to a terminal illness. Shakur is the stepfather of late rapper Tupac “2Pac” Shakur and was married to his mother, Afeni Shakur.

The Journal News wrote in a report that Mutulu Shakur, 72, was freed from a federal prison in Victorville, Calif. after receiving a terminal diagnosis of bone cancer. Under the conditions of his release, Shakur is not allowed to contact his sister, Assata Shakur, who has been living in exile in Cuba since 1984.

Adding to its reporting, The Journal News shared details of Shakur being denied parole in 2016 and most recently in April of this year. The parole was granted on Nov. 10.

The Oct. 20, 1981 incident in Nyack, N.Y. left two police officers, Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly “Chipper” Brown, dead, along with Brinks guard Peter Paige. Michael Paige, a New Jersey attorney and son of the guard, has been vocal in the past in wanting Shakur kept behind bars.

Under the conditions of his parole, Mutulu Shakur cannot contact his sister in Cuba, nor can he have contact with the families of the 1981 victims.

