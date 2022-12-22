Storm Ok, But A Bomb Cyclone!; Henrietta Lacks Gets Honored In Hometown; & NFL On You Tube In 2023

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
What is a bomb cyclone? What to know about the weather phenomenon
The forecast for this holiday weekend is a storm, a big one including bomb cyclones.
According to weather.com it simply means a storm is intensifying quickly, which can result in more severe impacts than what a weaker storm would produce.
That is the situation a lot of the country will be facing this holiday weekend. Millions can expect frigid temperatures, heavy snow and other blizzard-like conditions.
The weather is expected to be so bad that it is already affecting air travel. Some airlines are already cancelling travel in certain areas.
For us here we can expect a lot of rain today.
On Friday is when the cold comes to town. Temperatures will drop to the teens and anything that is still wet will turn to ice.
Not to mention wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph.
Some are saying this will be the coldest Christmas in decades. More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts across 37 states.
About 80% of the nation is set to experience sub-zero temperatures, including places as far south as Texas
Bundle up.
Source: CBS / Weather.com / WBAL / BBC
Henrietta Lacks’ hometown will build statue of her to replace Robert E. Lee monument
The story of Henrietta Lacks is one that should be known and talked about.
Shew was a black woman in Baltimore who went to Johns Hopkins hospital for some abdomen pain. Doctors found a mass and unfortunately she passed away.
Long story short after that doctors took a sample of that mass and sent it to a lab.
That move turned out to be medical miracle. Those cells called Hella cells were used to create several medical breakthroughs.
She is called by scientists as the “Mother of Medicine”
The drama with her story is that her family says those cells were taken without her consent or compensation. And many involved have made a ton of money from those cells.
Well in spite of all of that, the Mother of Medicine is being honored in her hometown of Virginia. It will be erected at the recently renamed Lacks Plaza, which was once the site of a monument to Confederate General Robert E Lee.
That family deserves some big money.
Google and NFL officially agree to bring NFL’s ‘Sunday Ticket’ to YouTube
The NFL made some changes when it comes to the broadcasting of its games. Thursday night football moved to Amazon prime. And now Sunday Night football is moving too.
You will soon be watching Sunday Night Football on YouTube.
That is because Google and the NFL have reached a deal to make the move starting next season.
The groups made the announcement official. And the CEO of YouTube said “YouTube has long been a home for football fans, whether they’re streaming live games, keeping up with their home team, or watching the best plays in highlights.” She added, “Through this expanded partnership with the NFL, viewers will now also be able to experience the game they love in compelling and innovative ways through YouTube TV or YouTube Prime time Channels. We’re excited to continue our work with the NFL to make YouTube a great place for sports lovers everywhere.”
The deal cost You Tube about $2 Billion a year for the rights to Sunday Ticket.
New season another new platform.
Source: Yahoo