Storm Ok, But A Bomb Cyclone!; Henrietta Lacks Gets Honored In Hometown; & NFL On You Tube In 2023

THE BUZZ!

What is a bomb cyclone? What to know about the weather phenomenon

The forecast for this holiday weekend is a storm, a big one including bomb cyclones.

According to weather.com it simply means a storm is intensifying quickly, which can result in more severe impacts than what a weaker storm would produce.

That is the situation a lot of the country will be facing this holiday weekend. Millions can expect frigid temperatures, heavy snow and other blizzard-like conditions.

The weather is expected to be so bad that it is already affecting air travel. Some airlines are already cancelling travel in certain areas.

For us here we can expect a lot of rain today.

On Friday is when the cold comes to town. Temperatures will drop to the teens and anything that is still wet will turn to ice.

Not to mention wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph.

Some are saying this will be the coldest Christmas in decades. More than 90 million people are under winter weather alerts across 37 states.

About 80% of the nation is set to experience sub-zero temperatures, including places as far south as Texas

Bundle up.