Sen. Gillibrand Announces $3M In Federal Funding For The Universal Hip Hop Museum

The Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx could be getting some much-needed funding that should help the project move forward.

On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced she secured $3 million in funding in the year-end omnibus package to go toward the construction of the Universal Hip Hop Museum. The project, which broke ground in the South Bronx in May 2021, is slated to open in 2024.

“The Bronx has historically been a creative incubator for so many wonderful genres of music, ranging from doo-wop to salsa, but few genres have left a greater mark on mainstream culture than hip-hop music,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

“It is amazing to see that what started as a party in the basement of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue became a global phenomenon that spawned artistry and entrepreneurs like Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, and 50 Cent. With the 50th anniversary of hip hop right around the corner, I am proud to have secured funds to help the Universal Hip Hop Museum celebrate everything that is beautiful about Hip-Hop culture.”

The Universal Hip Hop Museum aims to become a tourist hub honoring the genre’s influence over art, music, fashion, film, marketing, and entertainment, celebrating the pioneers who built the culture, such as Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, DJ Kool Herc, Run DMC, and the Notorious B.I.G. The funds attained by Senator Gillibrand will go toward helping support the interior fit of the facility, which is currently under construction at Bronx Point in the “Boogie Down” borough.

Located in the borough that give birth to the musical genre, the museum will be the only state-chartered educational museum that is focused on preserving the genre’s deep musical history and celebrating the five elements of Hip-Hop’s culture: emceeing, DJing, breakdancing, graffiti art and knowledge.

The omnibus is expected to pass Congress and be signed into law this week.

Hip-Hop has grown to be one of the most influential genres of music the world has ever seen. Hopefully, once the museum is complete, the world can have a place to visit so folks can learn about the evolution of our culture.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is set to open in 2024.

