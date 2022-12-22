Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo invites “CBS Sunday Morning” over for her first network TV interview in her brand new home. A decade ago, the superstar singer was forced to sleep in her car. Lizzo has finally bought her first home and she tells host Tracy Smith that it’s a major milestone moment.

In the interview, Lizzo shares that for years, she had dreamed of waking up in her own home on Christmas morning. This year she will be doing that. The interview broadcasts on Sunday, Dec. 25 on CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Smith asks Lizzo to talk about her home, noting that 10 years ago she slept in her car. Lizzo responds with gratitude and grace saying, “And now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to, you know, stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ And I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ So, I don’t know. It’s a milestone for me.”

This entire year marked several milestones for the celebrated entertainer. Lizzo has already earned three Grammy Awards, and her latest album, Special, is nominated for six more. She also sold out of her “Special Tour” in several cities across the world.

In the interview, Lizzo talks more about the holiday season. She shares her favorite holiday dishes and why she has more than a half dozen Christmas trees indoors and out at her Los Angeles home.

“It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard. I’m literally Santa Claus,” Lizzo says.

Be sure to celebrate in Lizzo’s milestone moment in this special interview on Sunday, Dec. 25 at 9:00 AM ET on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Watch: Lizzo Went From Sleeping In Her Car To Owning A Fabulous Home was originally published on globalgrind.com